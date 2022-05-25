Jaromir Jagr involved in ‘high-speed’ car crash with tram

NHL legend Jaromir Jagr “thought it was my end” after he was involved in a car crash with a tram in his home country of the Czech Republic, he wrote Wednesday in a post on Instagram.

The 50-year-old Jagr wrote that he “climbed out” of his car uninjured after the crash, and said “nothing happened to the passengers on the tram.”

Jagr went on to take blame for the crash.

“It was my fault,” he wrote. “On Plzeňská, I tried to cross from one direction to another. I checked the other side and drove into it at the right time. But there was a lot of traffic and I didn’t have time to react to the tram, which was going at high speed in the same direction as me.”

A Czech news site reported Jagr slightly injured one of his hands and was seen limping while leaving an ambulance. He also refused to go to a hospital. Alcohol tests were reportedly negative.

In his post on Tuesday, Jagr wrote that he would like to move on from the “sad event,” and thanked “everyone for their understanding and also for their help to those who intervened on the spot.”

Jaromir Jagr as a member of the Calgary Flames in 2017. Getty Images

That same day, Jagr shared a separate Instagram post indicating his return for another pro hockey season with his hometown team, the Kladno Knights — a Czech Extraliga team he also owns.

“I know some of you won’t believe it, but I’m really looking forward to the next season,” Jagr wrote, including a closeup photo of him on the ice. “How do you look forward to it? Pleky [Tomáš Plekanec] has a dream to play playoff with Kladno, will we try to fulfill it together?”

Jagr played 24 seasons in the NHL, scoring 766 goals and tallying 1,921 points across nine teams, including the Penguins, Rangers and Devils.