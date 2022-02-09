Seton Hall’s annual midseason swoon is over. Just as important, it appears Jared Rhoden could be past his struggles as well.

With the senior star leading the way, and the Pirates owning the glass, they won for the third straight time, holding off No. 25 Xavier, 73-71, at Prudential Center on Wednesday night to further solidify their NCAA Tournament standing.

Rhoden scored eight of his game-high 25 points in the final 3:58 as Seton Hall withstood multiple Xavier runs after building a 14-point, first-half lead. Rhoden, who had struggled mightily during the Pirates’ four losses in five games in late January, also had eight rebounds and reached the 20-point plateau for the first time in seven games. Rhoden’s 3-pointer with 3:15 left pushed the lead to six, and though Xavier got close, it never was able to get even. Paul Scruggs’ full-court attempt at the horn was just off to the right.

The Pirates (15-7, 6-6 Big East) have begun to look like the team that was so impressive during the non-conference season, winning these past three games despite the continued absence of star guard Bryce Aiken (concussion). They crushed Xavier (16-7, 6-6) on the glass, 41-27, and held the Musketeers to 4 of 14 shooting from 3-point range.

Xavier’s Paul Scruggs drives on Myles Cale during Seton Hall’s win. N.Y. Post: Charles Wenzelberg

Alexis Yetna added 12 points and five rebounds, and Kadary Richmond had seven points, eight rebounds and five assists. Jack Nunge had 22 points for Xavier.

Seton Hall picked up where it left off in Friday’s 19-point win over Creighton by owning the first 20 minutes. It was the more physical, desperate and disciplined team. It owned the paint, forced 10 turnovers and controlled the glass to the tune of 23-15.

The Pirates got any shot they wanted, and if not for some wide-open looks that did not go down, they would’ve been in complete command at the break. As it was, they held a 37-27 lead as all eight players who got in the game scored.

Richmond, in particular, was at his best — notching five points, four rebounds and four assists in an under-control and effective start. Rhoden led Seton Hall with 11 points and three 3-pointers.

Xavier started the second half like it was shot out of a cannon, ripping off a 13-4 run to get within a point following consecutive Scruggs baskets. The Musketeers scored on their first four offensive possessions, playing with an edge that was missing in the first half. Though Seton Hall responded, methodically pushing the lead back to 10, it was never able to pull away, creating a tense final minutes.