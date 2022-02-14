Jared Goff’s girlfriend Christen Harper at Super Bowl 2022 weekend

Christen Harper’s already eventful offseason included a jam-packed weekend at Super Bowl 2022.

Harper, the longtime girlfriend of Lions quarterback Jared Goff, celebrated the launch of the Swimfluencer Network in Hollywood on Friday, when she was joined by fellow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models Camille Kostek and Katie Austin. The next day, Harper stepped out for Sports Illustrated’s Super Bowl bash.

“Last night with @sportsillustrated x @superbowl2022,” Harper shared Sunday in an Instagram post, showing off her red-carpet look in a video.

Model Christen Harper steps out for Sports Illustrated's Super Bowl party on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022

Harper (center) also joined Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models Katie Austin (left) and Camille Kostek (right) for the Swimfluencer Network launch on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022

Much has changed for Harper and Goff, 27, in the past 12 months. Last January, the quarterback was traded to Detroit while the Rams acquired quarterback Matthew Stafford in return. On Sunday, the Rams became Super Bowl champions after defeating the Bengals, 23-20.

In the days leading up to Super Bowl 2022, Goff told Bally Sports he’s “happy” for his former teammates.

“I’m happy for those guys because I know how hard they’ve worked, and they deserve it,” Goff recently said. “Of course, as a human, you feel like you can be missing out at times. But I think about, if I was in that situation, how would they feel about me? They’d be equally as thrilled for me.”

Harper with Lions quarterback Jared Goff

Goff made one Super Bowl appearance during his five seasons with the Rams, who drafted him first overall in 2016. Los Angeles lost to the Patriots in February 2019.

In his first year in Detroit, Goff and the Lions finished the regular season at 3-13-1.