Jared Goff, Christen Harper vacation after his first Lions season

Jared Goff is getting his offseason started in “paradise.”

Just weeks after wrapping his first season with the Lions, the former Rams quarterback, 27, indulged in some R&R in Turks and Caicos with his longtime girlfriend, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Christen Harper.

Model Christen Harper recently shared photos on Instagram of her vacation with Jared Goff. Instagram/Christen Harper

“Little slice of paradise,” Harper posted Monday on Instagram, where she shared a carousel of photos from the recent couple’s trip.

In some of the snapshots, Harper — who was first linked to Goff in early 2019 — is seen riding a bicycle and soaking up the sun in a bikini. Harper also tagged Goff in a photo as he walked on the beach solo.

Harper, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, soaked up the sun on the beach. Instagram/Christen Harper

Harper tagged Goff in this Instagram photo from the Turks and Caicos vacation Instagram/Christen Harper

The trip comes nearly a year after Goff was traded to Detroit, with Los Angeles receiving quarterback Matthew Stafford in return. The Rams, who selected Goff first-overall in 2016, are preparing to face the 49ers in Sunday’s NFC Championship game.

Although the 2021 season was challenging for Goff, whose Lions finished the year at 3-13-1, he was supported by Harper every step of the way.

Harper and Goff, here in an older photo, have been linked since 2019 Instagram/Christen Harper

In December, when the Lions got their first win of the season against the Vikings, Harper learned of Detroit’s victory while on location for Sports Illustrated. The outlet captured her reaction on camera and posted the moment on Instagram.

“BEST DAY EVER!!!!!!!!! Any given Sunday baby!! Dreams coming true,” she commented at the time.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff drops back to pass in December 2021 Getty Images

Harper also praised Goff earlier this month after he shared a reflective note on Instagram after his sixth season.

“Thankful for another season in the books and the lessons learned along the way. The best is yet to come for this group,” Goff wrote, to which Harper replied, “That’s my qb.”