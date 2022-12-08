Jared Anderson ready to take over at heavyweight: ‘I’m the teacher now’

The leap, and when to aggressively pursue it, presents a tricky balance between ambition and patience.

Rising from a prospect, and one of boxing’s most promising up-and-comers, to a contender is the next step in Jared Anderson’s rise. Some of the sport’s most dangerous opponents, however, loom on the other side of that pursuit. Tyson Fury, the WBC champion, Oleksandr Usyk, the unified WBO, IBF and WBA champion, Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua and Joe Joyce reign as the gatekeepers in the heavyweight division, and don’t appear keen on passing the torch anytime soon.

Anderson, who has sparred with Fury, is no longer content with being their student, though.

“In my last fight, I said ‘I’m the teacher now.’ And I meant that,” Anderson told The Post. “I’m ready to kick them off whenever they’re ready. Whenever they’re ready to accept those fights they can call on me and I’ll accept the fight in a hurry. I think it’s a lot of risk but a lot of reward if you beat me.

“I’m drawing a lot of attention, and I’ve heard Deontay said he wouldn’t get any credit for beating me, but in all actuality he would. To beat somebody who’s on my skill level, who’s not just a puncher but much more, who uses his head movement, feet and all that other stuff, I honestly think people would give him a lot more credit than he thinks he would get. But either way, I’m ready whenever.”

Jared Anderson has emerged as one of the best heavyweight prospects. Getty Images

The 23-year-old Anderson has emerged as one of the biggest threats to the top of the heavyweight hierarchy. He’s soared to a perfect 12-0 record, knocking out every one of his opponents in highlight-reel style. He’s hardly been bothered inside the ring, growing in stature with a combination of power and nimbleness rarely possessed in the division.

Before he can reach the top dogs at heavyweight, “Big Baby” now takes his biggest step toward that goal yet. He squares off with 34-year-old veteran Jerry Forrest (26-5-2) at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night (9 p.m., ESPN+) in a 10-round bout.

Forrest presents more than another stepping stone, and is an important test for Anderson. He’s been knocked out just once in his career, in 2013, and he should be able to challenge and sustain some of the power-punching prowess that’s made Anderson so dominant.

That’s the idea, anyway. With every step up in competition Anderson has faced, he’s revealed a new level to his game.

Jared Anderson knocks out Miljan Rovcanin in his last bout. Top Rank via Getty Images

Jared Anderson is nicknamed ‘Big Baby.’ Top Rank via Getty Images

“My worth ethic,” Anderson replied when asked what has separated him inside the ring. “You don’t see many heavyweights throwing as many punches that I throw, you don’t see them coming forward with calculated pressure. I move my head, I may not start off doing it, but when I get in my groove, I start moving my head, moving my hands fast, my feet are always moving, and I’m staying aware of my surroundings, listening to my coaches. I’m just an all-around different fighter in a lot of different aspects. And I watch the little things, I watch the little fighters, I’ve got a lot of advantages to it.”

At 6-foot-4, the soft tone Anderson carries outside the ring juxtaposes his vicious demeanor on fight night. He’s laid back in most pre-fight promotions and abstains from most trash talk, while keeping a low social media profile. It all changes when he enters the arena, as he has become known for exorbitant outfits and mid-fight banter.

Anderson has dressed up in full costume like Chucky, a chef and as a prisoner while walking to the ring, the last an ode to his incarcerated brother. After his latest knockouts, he can be heard sarcastically pleading with his opponents to get back up before unleashing his celebration.

Jared Anderson dresses up like a chef for his ring walk vs. Jeremiah Karpency.

Jared Anderson dresses up like Chucky during his fight against Luis Eduardo.

Jared Anderson made an ode to his incarcerated brother.

Jared Anderson has become known for his exorbitant outfits.



With it all, Anderson carries a strong self-awareness about who he wants to be. The heavyweight division, perhaps like no other in boxing, is famed for its entertainment factor and showmanship among its fighters.

Anderson has seen the blueprint ahead of him among the top fighters in the division. Now, he’s ready to start providing his own lessons.

“I don’t want to be a superstar at all,” Anderson said. “I actually don’t want to be known, but it comes with the territory. I’m willing and ready to accept it now. I have to face the facts, but it’s just not me, it’s not who I am. I like my privacy, I like being who I am without everybody wanting to pick apart who I am, but everybody will have their opinion and I’ll have to come to the understanding that I’m going to be talked about for the rest of my life, especially as long as I keep being great. I’m ready for it.”