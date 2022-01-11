January transfer window news: Wood, Fellaini linked with Newcastle, Roma making moves

We all knew that Newcastle United would be busy this transfer window and Tuesday’s reports and rumors show that it was no joke.

How about taking away the only true target forward that your relegation rival had by triggering his release clause? That seems to be happening with Burnley forward Chris Wood having a medical before joining Newcastle. Then there’s a report of a potential Premier League return for Marouane Fellaini.

Among the other tidbits of the day, Barcelona is trying for a blast from the past and Jose Mourinho is making moves at AS Roma.

MORE: Man United, Arsenal, Newcastle transfer roundups

And there are still 20 days left in the window.

Benitez ready to spend big on Russian?

Everton is reportedly eyeing a move for AS Monaco’s Russian midfielder Aleksandr Golovin, but the Championat report picked up by the Liverpool Echo says that the French club wants $45-$55 million.

Do the Toffees have the appetite to throw around that kind of coin this January? Its 15th-place position in the Premier League standings could be bring about some risky decisions.

Latest Newcastle rumor … Fellaini?

Perhaps the rumor mill around Newcastle may have finally jumped the shark with mention of a potential Mo Fellaini return. That’s what La Derniere Heure in Belgium is reporting, also pointing to Galatasaray and Besiktas as potential suitors to lure the Belgian midfielder from China.

https://www.dhnet.be/sports/football/mercato/plusieurs-clubs-dont-newcastle-veulent-fellaini-61dd6cf87b50a639dcacacef

And the list of names is only continuing to grow:

Newcastle are keen on Benoît Badiashile after Botman deal collapsed. West Ham are also interested. Nothing agreed yet. 🇫🇷 #NUFC #WHUFC From today’s medical tests, AS Monaco expect Badiashile to be back with the team in 2-3 weeks. Timing will be key to understand next steps. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 11, 2022

Chris Wood to Newcastle is happening

This could be the move that saves Newcastle from relegation in this transfer window, or it could be setting $34 million on fire.

Newcastle is reportedly taking away the main forward threat that Burnley had and claiming him for itself. These two relegation-threatened teams will meet on the final day of the season.

Marseille getting forward help

Olympique Marseille is getting a new forward as veteran Cedric Bakambu is set to return to Ligue 1 after a spell in China, per Fabrizio Romano.

Oscar for Barcelona’s winter window?

There might be another arrival to the Old Continent from China: Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar is wanted by Barcelona, but Barcelona is having a tough time negotiating with his Shanghai-based club.

EXCLUSIVO! Segundo apuração do nosso @marcelobechler, o Barcelona procurou o meia Oscar, atualmente no Shanghai SIPG, da China! O contato foi feito no início do ano, mas a dificuldade financeira do time espanhol dificulta a negociação. 💰❌ E aí, acha que seria uma boa? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ngKrg4QgHd — TNT Sports Brasil (@TNTSportsBR) January 10, 2022

American set for AS Roma departure

It’s been rumored for a few weeks, but Bryan Reynolds looks destined for Belgium and Anderlecht.

Mourinho shipping out another Roma player

Spanish midfielder Gonzalo Villar, who hasn’t found a way to break through in Jose Mourinho’s lineup, is on the verge of a move back to Spain with Getafe according to Gianluca DiMarzio.