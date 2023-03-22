Jannik Sinner among best bets

The ATP Tour will complete its ‘Sunshine Double’ over the next 10 days as the best players in the world head to Florida for the Miami Open.

Although the surface (outdoor hard) is the same as in Indian Wells, the conditions are very different.

While Indian Wells is played in thin, dry desert air in comfortable temperatures, the Miami Open will feature humid, hot weather that could take its toll on players.

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, who defeated Daniil Medvedev in the final at Indian Wells on Sunday, is the +175 betting favorite to complete the Sunshine Double, but he’s got company at the top with Medvedev checking in at +330 and Jannik Sinner, who went down to Alcaraz in the semifinals last weekend, at +900.

No other player is in the single-digits.

Here are some players that could provide good value in the future market in Miami with odds provided by BetMGM.

2023 ATP Miami Open predictions

Jannik Sinner (+900)

While Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz are rightfully getting a ton of the media attention in tennis right now, Sinner is lurking.

The Italian wunderkind was terrific in Indian Wells but ran into Alacaraz in the semifinal.

It was a familiar pattern for Sinner in 2023, as the 21-year-old has played in four events, has one victory, and was eliminated by Stefanos Tsitsipas, Medvedev and Alcaraz in the other three.

He doesn’t have a bad loss yet in 2023 and it’s not as if he’s been outclassed by the other stars. His moment is coming and it could be in Miami.





Jannik Sinner of Italy Getty Images

Cam Norrie (+3500)

You can kind of just set your watch to Cam Norrie in these kind of tournaments.

While the surface may play too quick for his liking, he should make up for that in this oppressive weather.

Norrie is a willing combatant that likes to go deep into matches and make his opponent toil away for every point.

His physical style should wear down any opponent in the heat and slightly level the playing field.

Norrie’s draw isn’t terrible, but a quarterfinal against Medvedev would be a tough hurdle to hop.

That said, Norrie has been superb in 2023 with a title and a runner-up during the Golden Swing (playing Alcaraz in both finals) and a run to the quarters at Indian Wells.

Frances Tiafoe (+4000)

After making plenty of noise at the 2022 US Open and announcing himself as one of the most dangerous players outside of the top-5, Tiafoe endured a relatively quiet start to 2023 until Indian Wells.

Another trip to the semifinals is not out of the question for Tiafoe, as he was drawn into a relatively soft section of the bracket with Dan Evans, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Stefanos Tsitsipas as his most likely path to the final four.

You couldn’t have asked for a kinder path in this field.