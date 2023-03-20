Jamie Erdahl saves FAU’s Johnell Davis after March Madness flub

Jamie Erdahl had quite the assist from the sidelines on Sunday during Florida Atlantic’s win over Fairleigh Dickinson in Columbus, Ohio.

When speaking to Johnell Davis following the Owls’ 78-70 victory against the Knights in the Round of 32, Erdahl asked the 6-foot-4 guard, “Are you a player that plays in a moment like this with something to prove about yourself?”

As Davis dissected the win, he accidentally dropped the S-word in the postgame interview.

Warning: Explicit language





Florida Atlantic’s Johnell Davis speaks to Jamie Erdahl after defeating Fairleigh Dickinson on Sunday, March 19, 2023. Awful Announcing/Twitter

“I’ve been trying to prove this s–t since day one. Oh…,” Davis said before looking down.

Erdahl then helped Davis shake off the flub.

“That’s alright, it happens to all of us. We’re on truTV, man,” she said.





Florida Atlantic’s Johnell Davis speaks to Jamie Erdahl after defeating Fairleigh Dickinson on Sunday, March 19, 2023. Awful Announcing/Twitter

Shortly after the exchange began making the rounds on Twitter, Erdahl’s efforts were applauded by her peers.

“Jamie is a pro’s pro,” ESPN’s Michele Steele tweeted, while Adam Bowen of “The Bo Money Show” replied, “Agreed! Honest mistake by JD and they both handled it perfectly.”

Erdahl, who currently co-hosts “Good Morning Football” on NFL Network, later addressed the now-viral moment on her own page.





Johnell Davis (1)of the Florida Atlantic Owls drives to the basket against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights on Sunday, March 19, 2023. Getty Images

“No disrespect to @TruTV – EVER!” Erdahl tweeted, “this felt like a scene from @truTVjokers?!”

Sunday was a big night for Davis and the ninth-seeded Owls.

The Indiana native dropped 29 points to go with 12 rebounds and five assists as Florida Atlantic ended Fairleigh Dickinson’s Cinderella run.





Johnell Davis (1) of the Florida Atlantic Owls shoots the ball against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights on Sunday, March 19, 2023. Getty Images

“My team just believed in me,” Davis said, according to NBC affiliate WPTV. “It’s just a dream come true.”

Florida Atlantic now heads to New York City, where the team will face No. 4 seed Tennessee on Thursday in the Sweet 16 at Madison Square Garden.