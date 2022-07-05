Jameson Taillon flops as Yankees fall to Pirates

PITTSBURGH — Jameson Taillon’s homecoming did not go as planned. The former Pirate had his third straight subpar outing in a 5-2 loss Tuesday.

With the defeat, their second in a row, the Yankees fell to 58-23 and have lost consecutive games just twice since May 29.

Taillon gave up five runs in 5 ¹/₃ innings in his return to PNC Park and has given up 14 earned runs — along with four homers — in 16 innings over his last three starts.

And for a second straight game, the Yankees’ offense was shut down by an opposing starter.

After being one-hit by Triston McKenzie over seven innings in Cleveland’s shutout win on Sunday, the Yankees couldn’t get much going against Jose Quintana, who brought a 3.18 ERA in six appearances against the Yankees (five starts) into the game.

And the left-hander was just as effective in Tuesday’s start.

Jameson Taillon walks off the mound after being taken out of the game by Aaron Boone during the sixth inning of the Yankees’ 5-2 loss to the Pirates. AP

He gave up just one run in five innings, but needed 96 pitches to do it, forcing the Pirates to go to their bullpen to start the sixth.

Playing in front of a sellout crowd of 37,733 — the first of the year at PNC — in the Yankees’ first trip to Pittsburgh in five years, Taillon was hit hard all night.

The right-hander was traded to the Yankees by the Pirates prior to last season in exchange for a package of four minor leaguers.

Jack Suwinski is greeted by Bryan Reynolds after hitting a two-run homer in the fourth inning of the Yankees’ loss. AP

Against a Pirates team that entered the game just 32-47, Taillon allowed a leadoff homer to Daniel Vogelbach in the bottom of the second.

The Yankees had a chance to take the lead in the third against Quintana after DJ LeMahieu reached on an infield single with one out and got to third on a Gleyber Torres two-out double.

Giancarlo Stanton followed with a liner to center, but Bryan Reynolds charged in and made a superb diving catch — likely preventing two runs from scoring.

The Pirates grew their lead in the fourth. Reynolds opened the inning with a double and Jack Suwinski followed with his 14th homer of the season to put the Yankees in a 3-0 hole.

Later in the inning, former Yankee Ben Gamel crushed a double to the gap in right-center to score Oneil Cruz and make it 4-0.

Aaron Judge belts an RBI single in the fifth inning of the Yankees’ loss. AP

The Yankees got to Quintana in the fifth with a one-out double by Isiah Kiner-Falefa and a two-out RBI single from Aaron Judge.

But Pittsburgh answered in the sixth with a sacrifice fly by Oneil Cruz.

In the seventh, Kiner-Falefa singled with one out and LeMahieu followed with a walk to bring up Judge.

But Judge grounded into an inning-ending double play.

A Matt Carpenter single scored Torres in the eighth, but that was as close as the Yankees got.