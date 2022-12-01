James Robinson fumes over Jets playing time: ‘Pisses me off’

Jets running back James Robinson is frustrated by his lack of playing time after New York traded for the former Jacksonville Jaguar in October.

Robinson was a healthy inactive in Sunday’s win against the Bears, despite lead back Breece Hall being out with a torn ACL. The 24-year-old voiced his displeasure to ESPN about his role on Wednesday.

“Obviously, I didn’t come here not to play,” Robinson said. “Obviously, they brought me here for a reason. I don’t expect anything unless I work for it, and I’ve been working my ass off. Me not playing pisses me off.”

The Jets had three running backs active for the Bears game: Michael Carter, Ty Johnson and undrafted free agent rookie Zonovan Knight, who was promoted from the practice squad in October. After Carter went down with injury, Knight rushed for 69 yards on 14 attempts and added another 34 receiving yards.

James Robinson Getty Images

It remains unclear if Robinson will be active for the Week 13 game against the Vikings. Carter was out of practice Wednesday, theoretically freeing up carries if he cannot play.

On Oct. 24, Jets GM Joe Douglas sent a conditional sixth-round pick to the Jaguars for Robinson, with the condition that it becomes a fifth-rounder if Robinson runs for 600 yards. In the three games Robinson has played since the trade, he has amassed only 75 yards rushing on 25 attempts (3.0 yards per carry), along with two catches for five yards and a receiving touchdown. Fifteen of his 27 touches came during the Jets’ win over the Bills on Nov. 6.

Robinson, an undrafted free agent, debuted with the Jaguars in 2020 and rushed for 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns in his rookie season. He was having a decent year in 2021 as well (767 yards, eight touchdowns) before suffering a torn Achilles tendon.

Robinson was averaging 4.2 yards per carry in Jacksonville before they sent him to New York, with Travis Etienne becoming the workhorse in the Jaguars offense. It remains to be seen if he will carve out a role in New York.