James McCann on Mets’ bench after being activated off IL

MIAMI — James McCann’s goal upon undergoing surgery on May 17 for the broken hamate bone in his left wrist was to return ahead of the six-week rehab schedule.

Mission accomplished for the Mets catcher.

McCann was activated from the injured list Friday, just ahead of schedule, and was on the bench as the Mets began their three-game series against the Marlins. Manager Buck Showalter said he planned to start McCann on Saturday and Sunday.

“I kind of aimed for this week and here we are,” McCann said at loanDepot park.

The Mets will welcome McCann’s presence behind the plate and hope he can bring offense that has been lacking to the position. In 21 games this season, he has a .196/.266/.286 slash line with one homer and six RBIs.

McCann’s strong arm and relationship working with the pitching staff have been his most valuable assets.

James McCann was activated off the injured list on Friday. USA TODAY Sports

He was asked how long he expects it will take to get in sync with those pitchers.

“Hopefully not too long,” he said. “Hopefully the relationship we built early in the season, we just kind of pick up where we left off. I have watched, for the last week — with the exception of when I’ve been playing [in rehab games] at the same time — I have literally watched every pitch, including most of the West Coast games. I have stayed up to watch, just to know what’s going on.

“I have paid attention to what pitchers are using and what they have been comfortable using, trying to limit that missed time as much as possible.”

In his stint at Double-A Binghamton, McCann reconnected with Max Scherzer, who started in a rehab game for the Rumble Ponies on Tuesday. Scherzer, rehabbing from a left oblique strain, had been under consideration to start Sunday for the Mets, but team brass scuttled that idea and will decide on another course.

McCann termed it “fun” that he got to reconnect with Scherzer in Binghamton.

“Getting to share the field with him and both of us rehabbing together, but seeing him compete in a rehab start in Double-A the same way he competes in the big leagues, honestly I think it opened a lot of eyes for the younger players, seeing how he went about his business,” McCann said. “But it was fun to see him.”

James McCann, left, has a positive impact on the Mets’ pitching staff. USA TODAY Sports

McCann initially thought he might return earlier this week, but soreness in the wrist postponed those plans. He admits there will be bouts of discomfort he will have to deal with, but the team’s welfare is his primary concern.

“It’s something we will deal with for the next several weeks,” McCann said. “This was the first major injury of my career where I had to do surgery and rehab. I wanted it overnight fixed and I know that’s not going to be the case. There’s still going to be some ups and downs that we deal with. But at the end of the day I am ready to roll.”

Showalter said he appreciates the determination McCann showed — even catching pitchers with the glove on his right hand early in his rehab — to return ahead of schedule.

“I don’t think anybody has worked harder in rehab than Mac,” Showalter said.