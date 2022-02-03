James Harden’s hand strain remains an issue for Nets

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — James Harden might be back on the court, but he’s not back to 100 percent. And he may not be for a while.

Though Harden returned from a hand strain Tuesday at Phoenix, it’s a problem he admits he’s going to have to manage for some time until it fully heals.

“I couldn’t move my hand [Saturday]. That’s why I didn’t play my last game. [Couldn’t move it] at all,” Harden said. “I can move it, and I can play.”

Harden, who had 12 assists but just four points in Wednesday’s 112-101 loss to the Kings, wasn’t listed on the injury report. But when asked how he’d come through his comeback physically, he replied “OK. Not great.”

Nash said after the loss that Harden appeared to be gassed.

“I thought James looked tired,” Nash said. “He didn’t have his legs. It was one of those nights.”

The initial hand injury had been nagging him for a couple of weeks, but he’d initially “thought it was nothing,” according to coach Steve Nash. But he exacerbated it lifting and shooting at Friday’s practice.

James Harden looks to make a pass while being guarded by Davion Mitchell during the Nets’ 112-101 loss to the Kings. USA TODAY Sports

He woke up with pain Saturday morning in San Francisco before the Warriors game.

“It happened … probably a few weeks ago — just from getting to the basket, contact and hitting the ground,” Harden said. “It was already hurting me, but I was just playing through it. And I lifted weights one day, one day before we left on the road, and I probably just irritated it or whatnot.

“The next morning, I woke up and probably couldn’t move my hand at all. It actually woke up pretty early. So I was just calling the trainer, my trainer, just to figure out what the hell was going on. The MRI was a strain. It’s calmed down. I’m back on the court. Just got to keep going.”

After shooting just 6 of 19 in his return, Harden acknowledged his hand injury will take some managing.

“Just continue to get treatment, continue to keep the swelling down and ice it and listen to my trainers because they’re professionals,” Harden said.

Blake Griffin had a season-high tying 17 points and good work in drop coverage vs. Phoenix. It was a second straight solid outing after finishing a plus-13 at Golden State. He followed it up with nine points Wednesday.

“He’s trying to do a good job. He’s protecting the paint. Blake found some openings for his shot and he did a really good job as he rolled into the basket and finishing the basketball,” Harden said. “We just need that more consistently every single night. That’s going to help our team.”

With LaMarcus Aldridge (ankle) out, the Nets will need Griffin. Day’Ron Sharpe got just 2:42 after not playing vs. the Warriors.

Aldridge’s injury doesn’t alter the Nets’ plans of moving Paul Millsap.

“Paul wants to go somewhere where he has a better chance to play,” Nash said. “LaMarcus is a short-term injury and Day’Ron’s played really well, so nothing’s really changed there.”

The Nets would prefer to trade Millsap than waive him, but his market is unclear. He’d prefer to land in Chicago according to Bleacher Report, but LA could be a suitor if he hits the buyout market.