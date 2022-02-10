James Harden traded for Ben Simmons in Nets-76ers blockbuster

The long-rumored James Harden-Ben Simmons blockbuster is a reality.

The Nets are trading Harden to the 76ers for Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round draft picks before the NBA trade deadline, according to ESPN.

Harden declined to sign a contract extension with the Nets before the season and is eligible to become a free agent this summer. He’s believed to have issues with Kyrie Irving not being able to play home games. That, combined with connections he has to people within the Sixers, seemed to pave his road from Brooklyn to Philadelphia.

Brooklyn acquired Harden from the Rockets last year to form a Big 3 with Irving and Kevin Durant, giving up three first-round picks, four first-round swaps, Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince and Rodions Kurucs. The Nets then lost to the eventual-champion Bucks in a seven-game second-round series in which both Harden and Irving suffered injuries.

The Nets are trading James Harden to the 76ers for a package including Ben Simmons. AP

Simmons has not played this season after requesting a trade for the 76ers during the offseason. Simmons reportedly didn’t feel supported after a rough showing in last year’s playoffs and earlier this season was said to not be mentally ready to play for Philly.