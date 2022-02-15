James Harden says 76ers were his preferred destination over Nets last season

For the first time since the blockbuster trade deadline deal, James Harden addressed the media as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers.

There were a number of variables playing into how Harden’s tenure ended with the Brooklyn Nets, but ultimately, the team’s Big 3 of him, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving only played 16 total games together over one-and-a-half seasons.

Harden was asked how one variable – Irving’s part-time availability – played a role in his decision to want to leave the Nets, to which he admitted it had a slight impact.

“Very minimal,” Harden said at first before explaining himself. “Obviously, (Kyrie) and I are really good friends and whatever he was going through, or is still going through, that is his personal preference.

“But it definitely did impact the team. Because originally, me, Kyrie and KD on the court, winning covers up a lot of that stuff. It was unfortunate that we only played 16 games but it is what it is. This here in Philly is an opportunity that I’m looking forward to.”

Harden has seemed overjoyed to be in Philadelphia, starting with the pictures of him at his first practice with the team on Monday.

The 76ers already announced that Harden will be out through the All-Star break as he continues to rehabilitate the left hamstring injury that forced him to miss his final four games with the Nets, but the 10-time All-Star already can’t wait to get going in Philadelphia.

“Originally, when I was going through everything I was going through in Houston, Philly was my first choice,” Harden stated plainly.

“I don’t really want to get into the Brooklyn situation, but I just knew for a very long time that this was a good fit. You have the best big man in the league in Joel (Embiid). Obviously, the coaching. Just from top-to-bottom, it made sense. I’m just happy and blessed that I’m here.”

Harden went on to talk about the way he can see the team already meshing and the talent they already have in place, but the ultimate goal is to be “the last team standing.”

When he was asked if he could see a championship being possible this season, he wasn’t shy with his answer.

“Hell yeah. After the break, it’s go time.”

The 76ers will play two more games prior to the break – against the red-hot Boston Celtics on Tuesday, Feb. 15 and the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, Feb. 17 – both of which Harden will miss.

He is also set to miss the All-Star Game, but, according to the man himself, he appears set to take the floor once the break is over.

That means our first chance to see Harden’s potential debut with the 76ers will be on Friday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. ET when Philadelphia takes on the Minnesota Timberwolves.