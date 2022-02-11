James Harden-Ben Simmons fallout, Shaun White ends career, and Aaron Rodgers wins MVP

The Sporting News 7 is in L.A. ahead of Super Bowl 56. Is the era of the “super team” a problem for the NFL? Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pays tribute to Matt LaFleur (and his eyebrows) and James Harden dominates NBA Trade Deadline Day.
Here are the seven stories you’ll hear about on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022:
- Cowboys Hall of Famer Michael Irvin talks to The Sporting News about the Super Bowl and the potential era of the ‘Super Team’ in the NFL.
- Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won his fourth MVP trophy, and during his gracious acceptance speech was a surprise name.
- The biggest move of the NBA trade deadline involved James Harden, who was swapped for the polarizing Ben Simmons.
- The Nets lost their 10th straight hours after dealing Harden, and Luka Doncic exploded for 51 points for the Mavs.
- In Beijing, Russian skater Kamila Valieva’s fate is still up in the air after a failed drug test, Mikaela Shiffrin enjoyed a measure of redemption in the Super-G and Shaun White’s Olympic career wrapped up with a fourth-place finish.
- Liverpool, Arsenal picked up wins in Premier League action.
- Artist Jim Peterick rewrote his Rocky-themed ‘Eye of the Tiger’ song in honor of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.