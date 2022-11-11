James Click unhappy with Astros’ uninspiring offer to return

MLB execs are abuzz over the bizarre treatment of GM James Click following his Astros’ World Series win. Everyone around the game finds it stunning he was offered only a one-year deal to remain GM, which seems like an invitation to leave following two consecutive World Series appearances, and not surprisingly, word is he’s quite upset over the situation. He seemed to be unaware on Tuesday that the Astros had called a press conference for the next day to announce Dusty Baker’s decision to return for 2023.

While Baker, 73, is fine going year-to-year, it’s quite unusual for a GM on an expiring contract to be offered only one year. Click, asked about the situation here Thursday, wouldn’t comment. “I’ve been pretty focused on things here,” he said.

James Click was only offered a one-year deal to return as GM. Getty Images

Willson Contreras, a rare catcher who can hit, should have a big market. Mike Zunini, who has big power, should have a decent market, too. But there may be a couple catchers who could be available in trade — Danny Jansen of the Jays and Sean Murphy of the Athletics.

David Price is receiving calls, and he hasn’t totally decided whether he will retire yet.

The Pirates are getting calls on star outfielder Bryan Reynolds, but there’s no word yet whether he could be available. With three years to go before he’s a free agent, his value is immense.

The Cubs are expected to be very active. They finished strong under manager David Ross.

While Rafael Devers and the Red Sox remain “oceans apart,” in negotiations, as was documented here Thursday — they are at just over $212M and he seeks $300M plus — someone close to Devers said he’d like to become a “lifetime Red Sox.”