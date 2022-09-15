Jamal Adams out for season in brutal Seahawks injury blow

Jamal Adams’ season is over.

The Seahawks safety and former Jets star will have season-ending surgery, according to NFL Network, after suffering a torn quad tendon during a Week 1 win over the Broncos on Monday night.

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams is having season-ending surgery after suffering an injury during Monday’s game against the Broncos. USA TODAY Sports

Adams, 26, is a three-time Pro Bowler. The Jets traded Adams to the Seahawks in July of 2020 after he requested a trade following unsuccessful contract negotiations. About a year later, Adams signed a four-year, $70 million extension with Seattle.

Adams played 12 games in each of his first two seasons with the Seahawks. He had season-ending shoulder surgery last December.