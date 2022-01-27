Coming off two consecutive losses to the USA and Canada, Mexico is hoping to get its regional World Cup qualifying campaign back on track in Kingston when El Tri meets Jamaica in a third straight road test.

Mexico is in third place in CONCACAF qualifying (14 points), but it still has work to do to clinch one of the three direct tickets to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. And El Tri will be shorthanded for the match against a desperate Reggae Boyz side which needs a home win to revive its own World Cup dreams.

The Jamaicans tested Mexico at the Estadio Azteca in the first head-to-head last September and nearly came away with a draw, conceding a Mexico winner in the final minute. But this time the Reggae Boyz have a full team, including West Ham’s star forward Michail Antonio and several other England-based players.

MORE: CONMEBOL updated standings, results and schedule

The pressure is mounting on Mexico and manager Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino, and if they don’t come away with a win in Jamaica, they’ll be facing a tense atmosphere for its next two matches at the Estadio Azteca against Costa Rica and Panama, two teams that will present challenges of their own.

Sporting News will be following the World Cup qualifier live, providing score updates, commentary and highlights as they happen.

Jamaica vs. Mexico live score

1H 2H Final Jamaica 0 — — Mexico 0 — —

Goals:

(All times Eastern)

21st min.: With no crowd, you can hear Jamaica captain Andre Blake laying into his Jamaican teammates. “You’ve got to run more.” Meanwhile, a Mexico corner kick leads to a Hector Herrera just misses wide left. He was wide open. Jamaica can’t get a foothold in this game.

17th min.: Another Mexico shot! Alexis Vega with the half-volley and Blake with another flying save for a corner. Nothing comes of it. Jamaica is on the ropes.

16th min.: First shot on goal for Mexico and it’s Charly Rodriguez with the shot and Andre Blake stops it. Blake is begging his teammates to get tighter. Defending by the Reggae Boyz is lax.

11th min.: It’s all Mexico. Jesus Gallardo on the left and Chaka Rodriguez on the right are getting to the end lines. El Tri is knocking it around at will. It doesn’t help Jamaica that Michail Antonio is not tracking Chaka down his flank.

5th min.: SUB — Mexico right back Jorge Sanchez has to come out of the match. Something’s up with his left knee. Luis ‘Chaka’ Rodriguez comes in. Another starter goes down for Mexico.

4th min.: Strong start by Mexico. El Tri is getting on the ball and combining well. Jamaica is giving up the ball right away. The home team can’t hold onto it.

1st min.: The match has kicked off. Jamaicans in all bright yellow kits and Mexico is in its black jersey.

7:01 p.m.: Anthem time. About to kick off. It will be a strange atmosphere with no fans permitted at the National Stadium in Kingston due to the government’s COVID-19 restrictions.

5:38 p.m.: It looks like Mexico will be missing another starter with central midfielder Edson Alvarez missing out with a calf issue. Tata Martino didn’t want to take any chances with two home matches at the Estadio Azteca coming up.

Jamaica vs. Mexico lineups

While Jamaica will be fielding a stronger side compared to the last time they met, Tata Martino will be missing three starters for the match: center back Cesar Montes (COVID-19), Hirving “Chucky” Lozano (suspension) and Raul Jimenez (calf injury) are all confirmed out. Midfielder Edson Alvarez is on the bench with a calf issue keeping him out.

Veteran Hector Moreno, winger Uriel Antuna, center forward Rogelio Funes Mori and Hector Herrera are the replacements for the absentees. Alexis Vega also gets the start over Tecatito Corona.

Mexico starting lineup (4-3-3, left to right): 13-Guillermo Ochoa (GK) — 23-Jesus Gallardo, 15-Hector Moreno, 2-Nestor Araujo, 3-Jorge Sanchez — 18-Andres Guardado (capt.), 16-Hector Herrera, 8-Carlos ‘Charly’ Rodriguez — 10-Alexis Vega, 11-Rogelio Funes Mori, 9-Uriel Antuna

Mexico subs (12): Alfredo Talavera (GK), Jonathan Orozco (GK), Luis Rodriguez, Julio Cesar Dominguez, Gerardo Arteaga, Luis Romo, Edson Alvarez, Erick Gutierrez, Diego Lainez, Orbelin Pineda, Henry Martin, Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona

New Jamaica manager Paul Hall, who was part of the Reggae Boyz side that played in the 1998 World Cup, will be coaching his first World Cup qualifier after replacing ex-boss Theodore Whitmore. In his first match in charge — a 3-0 loss to Peru in Lima on Jan. 20 — he fielded a 4-3-3 with an experimental squad. It’s a similar formation against Mexico with Michail Antonio starting up top.

Jamaica starting lineup (4-3-3, left to right): 1-Andre Blake (GK) — 20-Kemar Lawrence, 3-Ethan Pinnock, 17-Damion Lowe, 21-Javain Brown — 8-Daniel Johnson, 22-Devon Williams, 4-Ravel Morrison — 12-Junior Flemmings, 18-Michail Antonio, 7-Lamar Walker

Jamaica subs: Amal Knight (GK), Dwayne Miller (GK), Alvas Powell, Gregory Leigh, Adrian Mariappa, Liam Moore, Kevin Stewart, Peter Vassell, Cory Burke, Javon East, Andre Gray, Bobby Reid

How to watch Jamaica vs. Mexico

Date: Thurs, Jan. 27

Thurs, Jan. 27 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Spanish-language TV: Telemundo, Universo

Telemundo, Universo Streaming: fuboTV, Paramount+

The match from Kingston, Jamaica will be broadcast live in the USA on CBS Sports Network (English), Telemundo and Universo (Spanish).

All three networks are available to stream on fuboTV, which is available to new users on a free trial.

CBS streaming platform Paramount+ will also carry the match.

MORE: Which teams have made the 2022 World Cup?

Jamaica vs. Mexico betting odds & prediction

Odds courtesy of DraftKings

Mexico doesn’t like playing Jamaica, and that much is evident every time these two teams play. The Reggae Boyz are not afraid to take on mighty Mexico and they cause El Tri matchup problems all over the field.

MORE: How Mexico can qualify for the World Cup

Since 2010 these two teams have faced off eight times in all competitions (including friendlies) and Jamaica has a 2W-4L-2D record with two of the four losses coming by a one-goal deficit. In their last meeting at the Estadio Azteca, Jamaica arguably deserved the draw before conceding a late Mexico winner.

Given what’s at stake for Jamaica, the Reggae Boyz should be on the front foot early in a last-gasp attempt to rescue their World Cup qualification bid. With West Ham’s Michail Antonio on the field (eight goals in the Premier League) against an under-fire Mexico team missing key starters and susceptible to spells of opposition pressure, it’s not far-fetched to see Jamaica nicking at least one goal, regardless of the final result.

Pick: Jamaica to score / No clean sheet for Mexico (-120)

Prediction: Jamaica 1, Mexico 1