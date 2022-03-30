Jalen Ramsey speaks out on brawl with Golden Tate

Jalen Ramsey and Golden Tate’s on-field brawl on Oct. 4, 2020, after the Rams beat the Giants in Week 4, was inevitable, according to Ramsey.

“On sight, we knew what we was gonna do,” Ramsey said on The Pivot podcast. “I mean that’s his sister, that’s what he supposed to do, too. But you mind your business, too. This is me too now.”

Ramsey previously dated Tate’s sister Breanna, and ended the long-term relationship while she was pregnant with their second daughter in 2019.

“He a protective brother and like, yo, this is me though,” Ramsey said. “This my family now.”

When The Pivot host Ryan Clark said that Tate beat up Ramsey after the game, Ramsey said, “He for sure never beat me up.”

The infamous Ramsey-Tate brawl sparked a pile-up on the field between both teams. Before the incident, Ramsey had a monster tackle on Tate in the fourth quarter that stunned the broadcasters calling the game — with one announcer saying at the time, “I believe there was a little extra in that Ramsey tackle.”

Ramsey and Tate share two daughters, Breelyn Erin, 3, and Brooklyn, who turns 3 in September. Not long after the split, Ramsey moved on with a Las Vegas Raiders dancer, and Tate’s brother publicly slammed Ramsey in various comments on social media.

One comment included Tate writing, “he know he gonna have to see me,” on Ramsey’s social media. But, according to Ramsey, the relationship ended amicably.

“We figured out that we were better friends than in a relationship,” he said. “When we decided to break up, we ain’t feel like we needed to announce it to any and everybody… Golden had tweeted something about it and that’s when it got super public.

Jalen Ramsey’s tackle on Golden Tate that premeditated their infamous brawl Getty Images

“I’m protective, so I ain’t like that. I was hot about that. That’s where I was like, yeah, I don’t rock with him, for sure… I’m cool with his sister, not him.”

Ramsey said he never corrected false narratives about the situation because “we’re cool at home. I know how I’m rocking with my loved ones, and we’re good so it really doesn’t matter to me.”

The Rams receiver explained that he’s “protective” over his ex because “I really don’t want her private life to be public… I don’t want that for the mother of my kids.

Jalen Ramsey looks on during Week 17 against the 49ers Getty Images

“Me and Bre were best friends since we met and people kind of throw high school sweetheart out here, but we weren’t in high school. In high school, that was just my homie, that was my dog for real. She knows everything about me, and I know everything about her — like we’re that close, still to this day. I can call her at any given time. She can call me and it’s love.”

Despite the drama, Ramsey said he and his ex are working together to co-parent their two daughters.

“That’s the best thing ever,” Ramsey said about being a girl-dad. “That’s better than anything that could happen for me football wise. I never knew that I would really only want girls. I kinda want a boy a little bit. But these girls though, I’ll have 10 more if I could… They bring out the best man in me.”