Jalen Ramsey smacks teammate Taylor Rapp in Rams huddle chaos

It didn’t take long for Jalen Ramsey’s frustration to boil over.

The Rams cornerback shoved a teammate, safety Taylor Rapp, in the facemask during the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Ravens. The two had to be separated after the huddle, with teammates holding both of them back.

It’s not yet clear what caused the altercation, but Ramsey and Rapp are usually lined up next to each other on the Rams’ defense. The Fox cameras caught Rapp’s head snapping back with Ramsey’s shove, and David Long Jr., Jordan Fuller and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo separating the two.

The incident also happened in the middle of a big game for the Rams, who beat the Ravens, 20-19, via a Matthew Stafford to Odell Beckham Jr. touchdown with 57 seconds remaining. The Rams improved to 12-4.

Taylor Rapp (#24) reacts after being smacked by teammate Jalen Ramsey (#5). Fox

Ramsey was involved in a potentially dirty play earlier in the year, appearing to slam Trevor Lawrence’s helmet onto the field after an interception return.