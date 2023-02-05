Jalen Ramsey levels Tyreek Hill during Pro Bowl flag football

During the newly formed and confusing Pro Bowl games, flag football was probably the easiest thing to understand.

But it seems Jalen Ramsey didn’t get the no-hitting memo.

During the 7-on-7 game, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley dropped back to pass and found Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams, who sprinted to the right sideline. Adams then lateraled a pass to Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill, who was met by Ramsey.

In slow motion, it appeared Ramsey didn’t see Hill quickly enough in time to evade him, so the two collided.

Hill was seemingly upset about the hit after the game.

“This suppose to be flag meanwhile I’m getting de-cleated,” Hill posted on Twitter after the game along with a smiling face with a tear.

He added: “Ramsey being shots at me ever since the return specialist comment [in 2018]”

Jalen Ramsey nails Tyreek Hill during the flag football game.

The NFC won the Pro Bowl games.



Luckily, no one was injured from this collision, but other players weren’t as fortunate elsewhere.

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett reportedly dislocated his toe during the festivities, though his X-rays came back negative. He was seen limping off the field.

The NFC, coached by Giants legend Eli Manning, subsequently won the Pro Bowl Games after securing a 35-33 victory in flag football.