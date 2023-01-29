Jalen Hurts delivers painful ‘Fly Eagles Fly’ rendition after win

Thankfully for the Eagles, Jalen Hurts’ football skills are better than his singing.

The third-year QB completed 15 of 25 passes for 121 yards and ran for a score in Philadelphia’s dominant 31-7 win over the 49ers in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. They await the winner of Sunday’s AFC Championship game between the Chiefs and Bengals in Super Bowl 2023.

However, what may be most remembered from this day is Hurt’s tough-to-listen-to rendition of “Fly Eagles Fly” during the trophy presentation.

Hurts, with Fox’s Terry Bradshaw, owner Jeffrey Lurie and some Eagles players trying to encourage him, led the giddy Philly fans at the Linc in a rendition that was more yelling than singing. It eventually had his teammates cracking up by the end. Hurts didn’t even make it through entire song, cutting off at one point midline to jokingly start walking off the stage laughing.

Even the NFL’s official Twitter account had some fun with it. Writing: “@JalenHurts sings “FLY EAGLES FLY” with a crying laughing emoji and an Eagle emoji.

There was still plenty to be happy about for the 24-year-old Hurts as he became the youngest quarterback to ever reach the Super Bowl. His 15th rushing touchdown gave him the most by an NFL quarterback in a single season and he even got to do the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” handshake with DJ Jazzy Jeff on the field after the win.