Jalen Brunson’s nicknames for Immanuel Quickley after Knicks win

Jalen Brunson made sure to give his teammate Immanuel Quickley his flowers following his dominant game against the Celtics Sunday night.

Starting for the injured Brunson, Quickley dropped a career-high 38 points in 55 minutes, lifting the scorching-hot Knicks to a victory over the Celtics in double overtime.

After the final buzzer, Brunson took to Twitter to crown the Sixth Man of the Year candidate as “Him” with a comical twist.

“HIMBO FISHER @IQ_GodSon,” Brunson tweeted.

He didn’t stop there though.

“HIMMY FALLON @IQ_GodSon,” he continued, ending with maybe the best one yet: “HIM HORTONS @IQ_GodSon.”

The Knicks starting point guard wasn’t the only one having fun celebrating Quickley, as the Knicks Twitter account had their own nick name for their guard: “Himmanuel.”





Jalen Brunson took to Twitter to praise Knicks teammate Immanuel Quickley after Sunday's game.

Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) celebrates making a shot against the Celtics on March 5, 2023. USA TODAY Sports

Immanuel Quickley (r.) celebrates with RJ Barrett (l.) during the Knicks’ win over the Celtics on March 5, 2023. USA TODAY Sports



The 23-year-old guard is averaging 13.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists in his third season in the NBA.

He has played a pivotal role in the Knicks’ nine-game win streak, spearheading a solid second unit off the bench.

This 38-point explosion with Brunson sidelined reminded Knicks fans how much potential the young guard has.





Immanuel Quickley and Jalen Brunson Getty Images

Quickley played more than anyone on Sunday against the Celtics, yet he didn’t look tired in the slightest.

While players started to run out of steam, Quickley took over in the second overtime, scoring seven straight points for the Knicks.

If Quickley continues to look like “Him,” the Knicks have a real weapon coming off the bench as they continue their playoff run.