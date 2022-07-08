Jalen Brunson’s hard-work rise to next Knicks point guard

Adlai E. Stevenson High School had just lost in the 2014 Illinois Class 4A semifinals despite a state-tournament-record 56 points from their star player, Jalen Brunson.

The junior guard was devastated. He draped a towel over his head. Tears welled up in his eyes. Feeling the weight of defeat, he bent over and rested his hands on his knees.

Click.

A photographer captured the moment. Brunson later saw the picture and decided it was worth saving. He made it the background of his cell phone. He taped it to a wall of his bedroom, right beside a list of goals for his senior season. At the top of the list? Win a state championship.