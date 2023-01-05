Jalen Brunson’s 38-point night propels Knicks past Spurs

Gregg Popovich made a point pregame of telling his players this would be a very different Knicks team than the one it defeated last week in San Antonio.

Jalen Brunson would be on the floor this time.

“He wasn’t there last time,” the Spurs coach said. “He’s a monster. He’s got such a toughness about him.”

The latest example was Wednesday night. In his second game back from a hip injury, Brunson made sure the Knicks wouldn’t get swept by the rebuilding Spurs. He poured in a regular-season career-high 38 points, including 11 in the final quarter, as the Knicks survived the pesky Spurs, 117-114, at the Garden to win their third straight game.

Brunson’s heroics saved the Knicks (21-18) from an ugly loss on what was a poor night on the defensive end. The Spurs (12-26) shot an efficient 50 percent from the field and hit 11 3-pointers. The Knicks did defend when it mattered, limiting San Antonio to five points over the final 4:21, and forced a five-second violation with 5.7 seconds left and the Spurs down just two. The Spurs had one last chance to force overtime, but couldn’t get off a game-tying 3-pointer.

Jalen Brunson, who scored 38 points, shoots a jumper over Jeremy Sochan during the Knicks’ 117-114 win over the Spurs. N.Y. Post: Charles Wenzelberg

“We had to turn it up a notch. We had to grind it out, just find a way to win,” said Brunson, who hit 17 of 27 shots from the field and added seven rebounds, six assists and a plus-14 rating in 38 brilliant minutes. “I think most importantly we kind of just talked to ourselves and got ourselves in the mindset we need to finish the game no matter what, no matter how we’ve just got to do it. We fought.”

On an off shooting night, Julius Randle (9 of 26) still filled up the stat sheet with 25 points, 13 rebounds, four blocks, three assists and three steals, and Immanuel Quickley added 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists in his fifth straight start. Keldon Johnson scored 26 points for the Spurs and Josh Richardson followed with 20.

On the strength of an 18-7 run, the Spurs took the lead following two Tre Jones free throws with 4:21 to go. The Knicks immediately answered, Brunson finding Quentin Grimes for a 3-pointer, and on the ensuing possession, converting a drive to give the Knicks the lead for good. He then added a step-back jumper that extended the differential to four with 56.0 seconds remaining.

Julius Randle, who scored 25 points, shoots a floater during the Knicks’ win. N.Y. Post: Charles Wenzelberg

After sitting out three games, Brunson has returned with a jump in his step, producing 24 points and six assists in Monday’s win over the Suns and now this masterful performance. He was at his best down the stretch, getting to his spots and knocking down key shots to keep the Spurs at arm’s length.

“Whatever it takes to win. I could have 38 or I could have three points, if we win that’s all I really care about,” Brunson said. “That’s my goal, my mindset and it’s the mindset of this team that we’ve got to keep it going. It does feel good with a win.”

Keldon Johnson, who led the Spurs with 26 points, goes up for a layup as Mitchell Robinson defends during the Knicks’ victory. NBAE via Getty Images

Said Popovich: “He’s got it all, he’s got the skill, he’s got the toughness, he’s got the basketball IQ to go with it. He’s just a hell of a competitor.”

The Knicks’ defense was also pivotal to the victory. After struggling much of the night, it came alive down the stretch, first forcing the five-second violation and then not allowing the Spurs to get off a game-tying 3-point attempt. Grimes switched off his man, and forced Johnson into a pump fake, and he didn’t get off the shot in time. San Antonio missed four of its last five shots and committed four turnovers in the last 5:20.

“It felt like we were just playing harder towards the end,” Quickley said, “and sometimes that’s just what it takes, giving a little bit extra effort.”