Jalen Brunson wears Jalen Hurts jersey before Knicks’ loss

Knicks guard Jalen Brunson is one of the top current athletes on the New York scene, but he won’t be rooting for the New York Giants on Saturday night.

Brunson was seen wearing a jersey of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts before the Knicks’ ugly 116-105 loss to the Wizards on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.

The 26-year-old Brunson, a New Brunswick native, is a big Eagles fan from growing up in southern New Jersey. Brunson has other Philadelphia ties when he was a key member of Villanova’s 2018 national championship team.

“I’m sure Twitter is probably going crazy,” said Brunson, who scored a game-high 32 points in the loss. “It is what it is.”

On Monday, Obi Toppin, a New Yorker, was predicting a Giants win, telling every reporter that walked into the locker room they would “whoop the Eagles ass.”

Brunson, on the other hand, has so far declined to offer a prediction on the showdown.

The visiting Giants are a 7.5-point underdog in Saturday’s NFC divisional clash which begins at 8:15 p.m. on Fox.