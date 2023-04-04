Jalen Brunson keeps raising his Knicks game

There doesn’t seem to be a ceiling to Jalen Brunson’s burgeoning stardom.

As the Knicks keep needing him more and more, and the stakes keep increasing, Brunson keeps elevating his game.

Brunson has taken the reins as the No. 1 option from Julius Randle as the latter is sidelined with a left ankle sprain and Brunson has only taken his performance up another level.

In the first game without Randle against their likely first-round playoff foe in the Cavaliers, Brunson poured in a season-high 48 points on 18 of 32 shooting, including 7 of 12 from behind the arc while adding nine assists to power the Knicks’ win.

He followed that up with 27 points and eight assists in the Knicks’ win over the Magic, which clinched a playoff berth.

It’s continued Brunson’s season-long trend of performing at a level far above what most thought was possible in his first year with the Knicks, and why he is firmly in the mix to win the NBA’s Most Improved Player award.

He’s improved from 16.3 points and 4.8 assists per game last year to 24.0 points and 6.2 assists per game this year, and become a more efficient 3-point shooter in the process.





Jalen Brunson has put himself firmly in the conversation for at least a couple of NBA awards. Noah K. Murray-NY Post

Brunson will face stiff competition for the award, namely from Jazz center Lauri Markkanen and Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Both have a leg up on Brunson statistically, but Brunson can claim a better record and team performance.

Randle and Jimmy Butler — who was with the Bulls at the time — have previously won the award under coach Tom Thibodeau.

“Sometimes it’s how you view the award,” Thibodeau said after practice on Tuesday. “But I think the impact that he’s made has been terrific. And I think that if you really dig into his numbers, you see how much he’s improved. And it’s been steady throughout, he’s made a quantum leap this year. … When you look at his shot profile, it’s outstanding. He gets to the line more, he’s shooting more 3s. He’s playmaking, he’s creating easy offense for us. He’s managing and controlling the game.

“He’s bringing the best out of his teammates, and he has all the attributes that you value. He’s tough, he’s smart, can think on his feet, dedicated to his craft, competitive.”

It’s also left his former teammates ruing what they no longer have.





Brunson hasn’t just been good — he’s been clutch in his first season with the Knicks. Noah K. Murray-NY Post

Amid the Mavericks’ late-season slide, Luka Doncic, who now has Kyrie Irving as his backcourt partner, told reporters Tuesday that he misses playing with Brunson “a lot.”

Brunson added he’s “surprised” by the Mavericks’ late-season struggles.

Beyond one of the most improved players in the league, Brunson has also been one of the most clutch, and could be in line for the NBA’s new Clutch Player of the Year award.

In clutch moments, which the NBA defines as when the scoring margin is within five points with five or fewer minutes remaining in the game, Brunson has scored 139 points, fourth-most in the league.

He’s been incredibly efficient in those moments as well — shooting 51.6 percent from the field, 37.5 percent from 3-point range and 83.0 percent from the free-throw line.

“I’m just honestly focusing on what can I do to help my team win? Whatever it is, whatever it’s calling me to do, doing it to the best of my abilities,” Brunson said. “Just focused on winning no matter what’s at stake.”