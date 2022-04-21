Jalen Brunson emerges as Knicks point-guard target with risk

Leon Rose negotiated Jalen Brunson’s first NBA contract, a four-year, $6 million deal with the Mavericks, after the two-time NCAA champion at Villanova fell to the second round of the 2018 NBA draft.

Even Rose didn’t know what kind of player he had in his stable.

Rose, the Knicks president who formerly led Creative Artists Agency’s basketball division, hopes to be heavily involved in a more lucrative second deal when Brunson becomes an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

