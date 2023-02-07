Jalen Brunson comes up clutch late as Knicks nip lowly Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Knicks’ body of work is now complete ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, and it’s up to team president Leon Rose whether to provide this up-and-down team with a talent boost for a potential playoff push.

The roller coaster remained on the upward track with Tuesday night’s hairy 102-98 win over the youthful Magic before a decidedly Knicks crowd at Amway Center.

All-Star forward Julius Randle posted 22 points, 14 rebounds and six assists as the Knicks (30-26) essentially pulled even with the sixth-place Heat (29-25) in the Eastern Conference standings, although they technically still are percentage points behind and in the No. 7 play-in position ahead of the trade deadline.

Jalen Brunson netted a game-high 25 points, while Immanuel Quickley buried 4 of 9 attempts from 3-point range and netted 18. RJ Barrett endured a rocky shooting night in his return from a one-game illness absence, finishing with 15 points on 5-for-16 shooting in 35 minutes.

Markelle Fultz scored 21 points, Franz Wagner had 18 and rookie Paolo Banchero added 16 for the Magic, who had won six of their previous 10 games.





Jalen Brunson, who scored a game-high 25 points, drives on Paolo Banchero during the Knicks’ 102-98 victory over the Magic. USA TODAY Sports

The Knicks clanked seven of their first 10 attempts from the floor — including the first four shots by Barrett — as Orlando grabbed an 18-7 lead six minutes into the game and a 26-22 advantage through one period.

Randle, who has scored the second-most points in the first quarter this season, attempted only three shots for three points, although he registered four of the Knicks’ six assists in the session.

Barrett opened the second quarter alongside the Knicks’ four-game second unit and buried an early pull-up jumper for his first points of the game, but that was his only make among seven field-goal attempts in the first two quarters.





Julius Randle, who scored 22 points, drives on Wendell Carter Jr. during the Knicks’ win. AP

Cole Anthony’s alley-oop dunk and his 3-pointer pushed the Orlando lead to 12, before consecutive triples by Randle made it a 41-36 game with four minutes left until halftime.

Fultz’s two buckets in the final minute boosted the Magic lead to 48-40 at intermission, but a left-side trey by Quentin Grimes closed the deficit to two midway through the third.

Randle was slapped with a technical foul for arguing a non-call by the referees late in the quarter, and the Knicks trailed 69-66 entering the final period.





Cole Anthony, who had nine points off the bench, slams home a dunk during the Knicks’ win over the Magic. USA TODAY Sports

Early 3-pointers in the fourth by Barrett and Quickley provided a 72-71 turnaround lead for the Knicks, but Moe Wagner sank two straight 3-pointers to put Orlando back up by five.

Two offensive rebounds and two dunks by Jericho Sims (eight points, nine boards) put the Knicks up 85-84 with just under five minutes to play, and Randle connected from downtown for a 90-88 lead with 2:54 to go.

Fultz’s driving dunk pushed the Magic back ahead by one, but Brunson sank a short jumper and then fed Sims for another dunk for a 96-93 Knicks advantage with 39.8 seconds left. Brunson also knocked down four free throws in the final 7.7 seconds and Randle added two more to seal the Knicks’ third win in four games.