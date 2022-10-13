Jalen Brunson already having impact on Knicks

INDIANAPOLIS — The Knicks were in desperate need of a point guard and Jalen Brunson was available.

The match made perfect sense, considering his familiarity with team president Leon Rose and coach Tom Thibodeau, as well his ties to the New York City area.

It worked both ways. How well Rose and Thibodeau knew Brunson made it even more of a no-brainer for the Knicks to pursue the 26-year-old guard so doggedly. It wasn’t just about his ability to run a team and his all-around skill set. Brunson possessed qualities that have led to winning at every step of his career and which the Knicks felt they needed more of on their roster.

“It’s not so much what he’s saying, it’s more what he’s doing,” Thibodeau said on Wednesday before the Knicks faced the Pacers in a preseason game. “He’s always had that impact on whatever team he’s with, whether it be his high school team, his college team or his pro team. That position is a leadership position: You unite, you inspire your teammates, you can control and manage the game. But when you look at what he does, you say, ‘OK, this guy cares about everyone on the team.’ He cares about the team, he prioritizes the team. That’s the best type of leadership you can have.”

Jalen Brunson drives to the basket during the Knicks’ preseason game against the Pacers. Getty Images

That has been on display from the time Brunson left the Mavericks and signed the big four-year, $104 million deal with the Knicks. He spent a significant portion of August and early September at the MSG Training Center in Tarrytown getting to know his new teammates.

Brunson hasn’t shied away from the spotlight that comes with being a high-priced free agent who signs with the Knicks, particularly as a point guard looking to fill the massive hole at the position. In fact, even before his first regular-season game as a Knick, Brunson has talked the talk, accepting responsibility for how this team performs while not making it about himself.

“I gotta be a leader. I gotta be a leader,” he said, repeating the phrase for emphasis. “I’ve got to lead by example. I’ve got to lead vocally. I can’t miss a beat. If I miss a beat, that’s on me and I’m putting my team at a disadvantage.

“So I don’t have to be perfect. I’m not going to make every single shot, I’m not going to do all that stuff. I’m going to make mistakes. But it’s how do I respond to those mistakes, how do I respond to different situations? Am I going to sulk? Or am I going to move on to the next play and have short-term memory and try to just be the best I can be on the next play?”

Leadership won’t be entirely new for Brunson. He held that same role at Villanova when he won two national championships and was the National Player of the Year in his final season at the Big East powerhouse. As he further developed with the Mavericks, he emerged as a starter last December and enjoyed a breakout postseason, becoming a leader in Dallas, too.

“It’s the same, but different [with the Knicks],” Brunson said. “Being a leader, you’ve got to know what you’re leading, when you’re going to lead. What needs to be said, what needs to be done. … My leadership in Dallas was different. Obviously we had one of the elite greats in Dallas — Luka Doncic. But I was a leader there. I had to keep everyone in check.”

It’s part of what endeared Brunson so much to the Knicks’ brass. Sure, he fit what they needed at point guard, but it went beyond that. Thibodeau and Rose have known him almost his entire life, and they were certain from watching his career arc he was exactly what the Knicks needed.

“The best part of him,” Thibodeau said early on in training camp, “is his willingness to sacrifice.”