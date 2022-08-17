Jake Paul’s awful batting practice session goes viral

Baseball might not be the sport for Jake Paul.

The YouTube star-turned-professional boxer threw out the first pitch at the Marlins-Padres game on Tuesday, but was trolled on Twitter after for a brutal batting practice session.

A now-viral video showed Paul strike out in the cage at LoanDepot Park in Miami, where he was being coached up by someone who said, “Start a little earlier.”

“Looks like he’s never seen ANYONE swing a bat before,” one person tweeted, while another added, “I don’t think I’ve seen a man’s swing worse than that.”

Paul, 25, later responded to the video on Twitter and claimed that the footage of him making contact didn’t make the final cut.

“Alright so the video of me missing all of the swings is edited guys,” said Paul in a separate video shared to his verified Twitter account. “I hit a home run but the cameras weren’t rolling for that part. I hit it a couple of times. I’m better than that.”

Jake Paul at the batting cage before Marlins game on Aug. 17, 2022. Twitter

In another video, Paul showed off his “home run celebration (if I could hit lol)” and did the Griddy dance on the field.

Paul wore a custom Marlins jersey with 5-0 on the back, which is his fight record. The boxer received the VIP treatment in Miami while promoting Betr — a new sports betting and media platform he founded.

Paul’s appearance at the Marlins-Padres game came after his fight with Hasim Rahman Jr. at Madison Square Garden was canceled early this month due to supposed weight issues for Rahman.

Paul is now targeting October for his return to the ring with a “pretty big-name opponent,” he said in an interview on the “TimboSugarShow” this week.