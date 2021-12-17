Jake Paul walked into Thursday’s pre-fight press conference wearing a ski mask because… You know what? Let’s just hand the microphone over to him.

“They’re gonna give me a big bag to go and beat the guy I already beat? This is a bank robbery,” Paul said.

Regardless of how you feel about Paul, you can’t deny one fact about him. He knows how to sell a fight and maximize his earnings. That’s exactly what he’s done ahead of his rematch against Tyron Woodley, whom he defeated back on Aug. 29 via split-decision.

MORE: Predictions, odds, best bets for Paul vs. Woodley 2

Paul and Woodley are expected to battle in front of a sold-out crowd at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., and there should be plenty of pay-per-view money flying around as well. Here’s how much the two fighters are set to earn on Saturday.

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 purse

The official purse for the event has not yet been revealed, but based on the payouts from their first fight, Paul and Woodley are expected to clear seven figures.

Both fighters took home $2 million for their August bout, according to Ohio State Athletic Commission documents obtained by MMA Junkie, so they could once again find themselves in that range. Additionally, Paul declared that Woodley will receive a $500,000 bonus if he can knock out Paul.

What time is Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2?

Date: Saturday, Dec. 18

Saturday, Dec. 18 Main card time: 9 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. PT

9 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. PT Main event: Midnight ET | 9 p.m. PT (estimate)

The Paul vs. Woodley fight card is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 18. Paul and Woodley are expected to make their ring walks around midnight ET, though that could change depending on the length of the earlier fights.

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 price: How much does the PPV cost?

The Paul vs. Woodley fight card can be purchased through Showtime for $59.99. A Showtime subscription is not required in order to watch the event.

In countries outside of the U.S., the fight is available on FITE.tv.

MORE: Everything you need to know about Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2

Jake Paul record, bio

Nationality: American

Age: 24

Height: 6-1

Weight: 191.4 pounds

Reach: 76 inches

Total fights: Four

Record: 4-0 with 3 KOs

Tyron Woodley record, bio

Nationality: American

Age: 39

Height: 5-9

Weight: 189.6 pounds

Reach: 74 inches

Total fights: One

Record: 0-1 with 0 KOs

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 fight card