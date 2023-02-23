Jake Paul, Tommy Fury nearly fight at heated press conference

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury nearly came to blows at a pre-fight press conference before their Sunday bout in Saudi Arabia.

The “Problem Child” and “TNT” got in each other’s faces and had to be separated on Thursday after Paul proposed a winner-takes-all bet with the British boxer.

It all started when Fury promised to put Paul to sleep inside four rounds, and said that the YouTuber-turned-pro boxer has made “easy money fighting old men” and celebrities.

“I think we make a deal then since you’re so confident,” Paul, who’s 6-0 in his professional career, said. “If you win, I’ll pay you double what I’m paying you already. But if I win, I take everything that I’m paying you. Deal or no deal?”

When Paul stood up to shake hands, Fury appeared agitated and told his opponent to “sit back down.”

Paul, who refused to return to his chair, pressed Fury to “answer the question,” and some in attendance at the press conference followed suit.





Jake Paul and Tommy Fury clash during a press conference on Feb. 23, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Getty Images

“You’ve got a deal — all or nothing,” Fury’s father, former pro boxer and bare-knuckle fighter John Fury, said, pointing at Paul. “You’ve got it.”

At that point, Paul and the younger Fury were face-to-face, talking trash and waving their arms in the air. The fighters did shake hands to secure the deal before they separated. It’s unclear how much money is at stake.

"You heard that ladies and gentleman, it's a deal," Paul said, to which John requested to get the agreement in writing.





Jake Paul and Tommy Fury clash during a press conference on Feb. 23, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.





Jake Paul and Tommy Fury clash during a press conference on Feb. 23, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Getty Images

Paul then said his lawyers already had the contract drafted up, and poked fun at Fury that his father took the deal before he did.

“If Jake Paul beats Tommy Fury, Tommy Fury doesn’t deserve paying,” John said toward the end of the press conference, which ended in a traditional face-off between the fighters.

Fury’s brother, two-time world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, was present at the press conference, along with boxing legend Mike Tyson and undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney.

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury clash during a press conference on Feb. 23, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. AFP via Getty Images

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury clash during a press conference on Feb. 23, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Getty Images



Jake Paul and Tommy Fury clash during a press conference on Feb. 23, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.



Paul has been trash-talking Fury on social media and in the press for months, saying that their long-awaited fight will be Fury’s biggest payday.

On Wednesday, Paul posted a scathing video to social media promising to “decapitate” Fury in their fight on Sunday — adding that Fury’s girlfriend, Molly-Mae Hague and their newborn daughter, Bambi can’t save him in the ring.

Fury has backed out of two previously scheduled fights with Paul. He withdrew from their first fight in December 2021 due to illness and injury. The second bout, which was scheduled for August 2022 at Madison Square Garden, was cancelled after Fury was unable to gain entry into the United States.

Fury last fought on the undercard of his brother’s WBC title fight against Dillian Whyte in April 2022, defeating Daniel Bocianski at Wembley Stadium in London.

Paul has won wagers with his past opponents, including Tyron Woodley, who got an “I love Jake Paul” tattoo on his finger — and Anderson Silva, who agreed to support Paul’s union idea.