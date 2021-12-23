Jake Paul should fight real boxers

Stephen A. Smith thinks it’s “a joke” that Jake Paul would challenge Canelo Alvarez after his knockout win against Tyron Woodley.

“You’re not fighting boxers. Somewhere along the way people have to stop walking around, laughing and acting like it’s alright for you to be beating up on cats that don’t box while you’re calling yourself a boxer,” Smith said on ESPN’s “First Take” on Tuesday.

After Paul’s KO win against Woodley on Sunday — his second victory over the former UFC star in four months — he tweeted at Alvarez, “I hope you’re training.”

When “First Take” host Molly Qerim noted that Paul called out Canelo for a fight, Smith said, “Time out, that’s a joke.”

“First of all, its an insult… Canelo is the bet in the world. He’ll knock Jake Paul out in one round. He’ll take him out. But more importantly, Jake Paul hasn’t earned the right to be in the ring with somebody as serious and as lethal and as accomplished as Canelo.”

Smith said Paul should be fighting “somebody with the muscle memory that actually boxes,” such as Tommy Fury — the younger brother of two-time world heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury.

Paul was initially scheduled to fight Fury in Tampa, Fla. last week, but the British boxer backed out due to health reasons. He said in a video on Instagram that he suffered a bacterial chest infection and broken ribs.

Jake Paul after knocking out Tyron Woodley Getty Images

“Jake Paul can’t get away with lying anymore. He has been training with boxers and professional boxing trainers for more than four years from my understanding,” said Smith, who went on to name his past opponents.

Paul’s first three professional fights all ended in knockouts.

Last November, the YouTuber knocked out former Knicks player Nate Robinson early in the second round of their eight-round cruiserweight exhibition.

Jake Paul fights Tyron Woodley Getty Images

He defeated YouTuber AnEsonGib in Jan. 2020, and then ex-MMA fighter Ben Askren this past spring. In August, the Internet personality beat Woodley, via split decision.

Paul is now 5-0 pro-fighting career after his knockout against the former UFC star.

Now, Paul is likely on the hunt for his next opponent in 2022.