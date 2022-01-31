Jake Paul reveals how much Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will make for ‘historic’ superfight

Since Jake Paul got into boxing, one of his goals has been to increase interest in women within the sport. Teaming with seven-division champion Amanda Serrano, Paul has hoped for the opportunity to give her the spotlight he believes she deserves. With a dream fight officially booked between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, everything appears to be going according to plan.

Taylor will defend her WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight titles against Serrano on April 30. Inside Madison Square Garden, this is considered one of the biggest fights in boxing. Paul and Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn worked together to get the fight done. Speaking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Paul credited the fighters competing for making what was considered a dream a reaility.

“I owe all the credit to Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano for being two of the pound-for-pound greatest female fighters to have ever lived,” Paul said. “They’ve been trying to put this fight on. I think they just needed that extra sauce. It’s all of our efforts in getting this done. It’s what needed to happen for women’s boxing, to progress it forward and get women paid more. It’s historic in many ways. I don’t want to take any credit. I think Amanda Serrano is an amazing person, and I’m willing to help her in any way possible, whether it is being a friend or being a manager. I give them the credit.”

A 2012 Olympic gold medalist, Taylor made her pro debut in 2016 and won the WBA lightweight title in 2017. She then beat Victoria Bustos in 2018 for the IBF title, Rose Volate for the WBO title, and Delfine Persoon in 2019 for the WBC and The Ring titles. Taylor won three fights in 2021. Her last bout was a unanimous decision win over Firuza Sharipova in December.

Serrano is a seven-division world champion, having held gold in the super-featherweight, junior-featherweight, featherweight, lightweight, bantamweight, light-welterweight, and junior-bantamweight divisions. Serrano is on a 28-fight win streak since suffering the only loss of her career in 2012. Her last fight was in December, a unanimous decision win against Miriam Gutierrez.

The two were supposed to fight at the Matchroom Fight Camp in 2020, but nothing was able to be secured. One factor was fight pay. It appears money will not be an issue this time, per Paul.

“They are getting paid in the seven figures, which is historic,” Paul went on to say. “It’s never happened for women, guaranteed seven figures plus pay-per-view. Obviously, it’s going to be a massive pay-per-view. This is life-changing for both girls, especially for Amanda Serrano. I’ve heard her stories about how much she was getting paid since day one, and that’s what really initially sparked my desire to want to help her. I was like, ‘how is the only boxer… you’re in second place behind Manny Pacquiao with seven weight division championships, and you are getting paid $20,000? This is absurd.’”

Paul complimented Hearn, calling him an innovator and a visionary. Hearn was the one to support YouTube boxing during a time when it was dismissed, signing his brother Logan for a fight against KSI. Hearn has also been a big advocate for women’s boxing. Paul likes the way he thinks compared to Top Rank’s Bob Arum, who is planning on having a Shakur Stevenson vs. Oscar Valdez unification fight on the same night. Arum recently stated comments regarding women boxing that Paul was not a fan of, and ended up calling out the Top Rank executive.

Men like this dinosaur r the reason women haven’t been given a fair shake in many parts of society. I feel sorry 4 @mikaelamayer1 – she deserves better. & he says @espn doesn’t care about the biggest women’s boxing event in history? #TaylorSerrano will make history with or w/o u https://t.co/ewD5jSlx3R — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 29, 2022

Regardless of his thoughts on Arum, Paul is ready for fight night. He even wants fans to watch both cards, which would be best for boxing. Pausing his boxing career to focus on this fight, the excitement on Paul’s face, especially when mentioning Serrano, couldn’t be contained.

“Her (Serrano’s) last fight was still a career-high, but now it’s a whole other level,” said Paul. “I’m excited. This is going to be a massive fight. Everyone’s talking about the historic moment and the money. I agree, let’s talk about all of those. But I’m excited to see the fight. I’m excited to see the two greatest of their craft in a similar weight division going at it. That’s what I’m most excited for.”