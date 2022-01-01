Jake Paul puts high stakes on ‘challenge’ for UFC’s Dana White

Jake Paul has a challenge of his own for Dana White — one that includes trying to drastically change things for UFC fighters.

The YouTuber and celebrity boxer issued a “real challenge” to the UFC president, stating he would retire from boxing and join the promotion for a fight against Jorge Masvidal if White followed through on certain demands.

The challenge came after White laid out his own to Paul earlier this week, in response to being called a cocaine user by the fighting sensation. White said Paul could randomly cocaine test him for the next 10 years if he could randomly steroid test Paul for the next two.

Paul’s requests were much more complicated and would be a financial boon for UFC fighters — but likely something White would not agree to.

In a social media message, Paul called for White to:

Increase the minimum fighter pay for a fight from $12,000 to $50,000;

Guarantee the fighters a 50 percent share of the annual UFC revenue;

Provide long-term healthcare to all fighters.

If White accepts those terms within five days — which he never would — and implements the changes by March 31, Paul said he would agree to a one-fight deal with Masvidal in the UFC and retire from his short-lived boxing career.

“To all UFC fighters — time to take a stand and create value for yourselves and peers,” Paul wrote on Twitter. “You deserve higher pay, you deserve long term healthcare and above all you deserve freedom. Support each other.”

Paul, who is 5-0 as a boxer while facing opponents who are not professional boxers, has been trying to draw Masvidal or Nate Diaz out of the UFC and into the ring, which White thus far has rejected. If the money is right — as it was when White allowed Conor McGregor to box Floyd Mayweather — a compromise likely could be reached.