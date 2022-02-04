Jake Paul, girlfriend Julia Rose enjoy Knicks-filled date night

Jake Paul and model girlfriend Julia Rose sat courtside at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night to see the Knicks suffer a 120-108 loss to the Grizzlies.

This marked Paul’s second time at The Garden that day, following a trip to center court where he posed for photos with Amanda Serrano, the multiple-weight world champion fighter he’s promoting to fight Katie Taylor this spring.

Jake Paul and girlfriend Julia Rose attend Wednesday’s Knicks game at Madison Square Garden. Getty Images

Paul waved to the crowd at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday as Rose rocked a Knicks cap Getty Images

Paul and Rose enjoyed the game alongside Paul’s advisor, Nakisa Bidarian. The boxer, who remains undefeated at 5-0 in his pro fighting career, rocked a “PRBLM CHILD” diamond necklace, while Rose sported a blue Knicks cap.

YouTube personality Paul was dressed in a bright yellow jacket and an orange shirt that matched his tinted glasses. Rose, meanwhile, showed off her abs in a white crop top and bell-bottom jeans.

After the game, Paul and Rose — who first crossed paths in 2019 — did a wardrobe change to hit up Marquee Nightclub, where they partied on stage with DJ Steve Aoki.

Paul showed off his diamond “Problm Child” necklace during Wednesday’s Knicks game Getty Images

The couple also attended a group dinner with friends while in New York on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Paul attended a pre-fight press conference to promote Serrano ahead of her April 30 bout with Taylor, the Irish undisputed lightweight champion.

While at the press conference, Bidarian said Paul will hold off on fighting until later this year in order to promote Serrano, who signed with Paul’s management company, Most Valuable Promotions and BAVAFA Sports, last September.

Amanda Serrano and Paul also posed together at Madison Square Garden this week ahead of her April 30 fight against Katie Taylor Instagram/Jake Paul

Paul has become an advocate for equality for female fighters and continues to champion women’s boxing.

Taylor will defend her undisputed lightweight title against the multiple-weight world champion Serrano, in what is being teased as the biggest fight in women’s boxing history with a landmark payday.

The Taylor-Serrano fight will take place at Madison Square Garden on April 30.