Jake Paul claims he and Aaron Rodgers ‘did ayahuasca’ together

Jake Paul is following Aaron Rodgers’ playbook in more ways than one.

The 26-year-old boxer claims he and the Packers quarterback, 39, “did the ayahuasca together,” reflecting on the experience in a new interview with Fox News Digital.

“Aaron and I were actually together when we did the ayahuasca,” Paul said of the psychoactive tea that contains the hallucinogenic drug DMT, which Rodgers spoke about using in the past.





Jake Paul recently spoke about an ayahuasca experience that allegedly included Aaron Rodgers. Getty Images





The Packers quarterback has been open about his past usage of ayahuasca. Getty Images

“He’s more publicly known for speaking about it, but I was actually there with him when we did it. We spent the week there doing it. Definitely share that similarity in terms of spirituality and reflecting and going into the deepest parts of the mind. Definitely have been doing some of that.”

Rodgers, for his part, has not mentioned spending time with Paul in past interviews on the subject.

And while Paul didn’t elaborate further, the YouTuber noted that he too has given thought to a darkness retreat, similar to the four-day excursion Rodgers embarked on last month.





Jake Paul (left) fought Tommy Fury (right) in a split-decision loss in February 2023. Getty Images

“It’s funny, I was planning on doing the darkness retreat later this year,” Paul said.

As for what’s next, Paul told the outlet he’s taking “some time” for himself following his split-decision loss to Tommy Fury in late February.

“I think it’s always powerful to just take some time and see how everything unfolds, what the next steps are in terms of my boxing career in all that,” he said.





Aaron Rodgers confirmed his intentions to play for the Jets in 2023 during an interview on “The Pat McAfee Show.” Getty Images

Much like Paul, Rodgers had been taking some time before deciding what’s next.

Earlier this month, the four-time NFL MVP addressed ongoing speculation about his football future, confirming he intends to play for the Jets in 2023 after 18 seasons with the Packers.

Rodgers remains on Green Bay’s roster as of Friday morning, as the Packers and Jets are currently locked in a “standoff” over compensation for the quarterback.