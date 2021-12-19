Jake Paul called out by Le’Veon Bell: ‘Fight me’

The man who once got flagged for boxing a goalpost now wants to take on Jake Paul.

Le’Veon Bell, whose NFL career has gone off the rails in recent years to leave him currently as a free agent, issued a challenge to Paul on Saturday night after seemingly watching the former YouTube personality beat Tyron Woodley in his latest fight.

“@jakepaul fight me, stop tryna fight ppl who can’t box,” Bell tweeted Saturday night.

Le’Veon Bell wants to fight Jake Paul. Getty Images

That, of course, drew a response from Paul.

“Aye @TWooodley this clown saying you can’t box,” Paul wrote on Twitter. “How about you show him as part of the next MVP event? Tyron would drop you faster than the Ravens !!”

Paul improved to 5-0 in his boxing career with a knockout of Woodley, the former UFC champion. It was his second win over Woodley after beating former UFC competitor Ben Askren, former NBA point guard Nate Robinson and fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib.

According to Bell, Paul needs to face more legitimate competition, like … the 6-foot-1, 225-pound running back.

“I’m tired of watching him out box ppl who don’t even wanna box…if he wanna boxing match, a real one, he’d fight me…period, stop fightin small dudes who can’t box,” Bell tweeted Sunday morning.

Bell has previously used boxing to train for football, according to ESPN, and also got a penalty for celebrating a touchdown by boxing a goalpost in 2017.

Perhaps it’s the next phase of Bell’s career with the NFL seemingly passing him by. Since the Jets cut him last October, Bell signed with the Chiefs to finish last season before signing with the Ravens’ practice squad this fall.

Despite a number of injuries to the Ravens’ running back room, Bell only got into five games, rushing 31 times for 83 yards and two touchdowns before being waived last month.