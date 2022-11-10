Jake Paul, Andrew Tate face off in boxing ‘negotiations’ video

Jake Paul and Andrew Tate have started “negotiations” for a potential boxing bout.

On Thursday, The Problem Child took to Twitter and Instagram to share a video of the two facing off with caption, “Negotiations. @MostVpromotions.”

Paul’s Most Valuable Promotion brand also shared the clip to Instagram with the hashtag, “PaulTate 2023.”

MVP also shared a video of Paul training in the ring with the caption, “Back on the grind. Tate next?”

A Paul-Tate fight has been discussed for some time, but now it appears as though it actually might happen.

In August, Paul was skeptical about a fight between the two happening.

Jake Paul and Andrew Tate face off in negotiations on Nov. 10, 2022. Twitter/Jake Paul

“I don’t think he gets in the ring with one of us,” Paul said during an episode of his brother Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast.

“It’s too big of a risk for him. He’s ‘alpha male,’ right? That’s his whole entire thing. And when he loses — he will lose to either one of us he fights — his whole schtick and all the women will be like, ‘Yeah!’ and his whole schtick goes out the window.”

Tate is a former pro kickboxer (76-9), who also had a short stint in MMA. He is now an internet personality, known for his controversial opinions, dubbed the “King of Toxic Masculinity.”

Paul is now 6-0 in his pro boxing career after he beat his “idol,” former longtime UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva, by unanimous decision last month at Desert Diamond Arena in Arizona.

Jake Paul throws a left on Anderson Silva of Brazil during their cruiserweight bout at Desert Diamond Arena a on Oct. 29, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. Getty Images

Paul has been in Dubai as he is making a special guest appearance at the Floyd Mayweather-Deji fight on Sunday.