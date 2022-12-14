Jake Hescock, former UCF tight end, dies suddenly at 25

Former UCF and Wisconsin tight end Jake Hescock has died at age 25 after suffering cardiac arrest, according to multiple reports.

Per the Orlando Sentinel, Hescock suffered a heart attack while jogging in Boston on Sunday. A passerby attempted to give him CPR before he was taken to the hospital and placed on life support.

Per social media posts from his family, Hescock suffered severe brain trauma before eventually passing away.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have to say my cousin Jake has passed on,” Lisa Walz Mlynarczyk, Hescock’s cousin, wrote on Facebook. “May he rest in peace and forever shine his bright soul upon us.”

Jake Hescock at UCF Getty Images

Jake Hescock runs with the ball Getty Images

Tributes poured out from his former teammates and coaches after news broke of his death.

“We’re heartbroken to hear of Jake’s passing,” UCF head coach Gus Malzahn wrote on Twitter. “He was an incredible person, who embodied what it means to be a UCF Knight. Everyone who knew Jake loved him and he was a blessing to coach. He will be greatly missed. Kristi and I’s prayers are with his whole family.”

Wisconsin’s football program – where Hescock began his collegiate career – also shared a tribute on Twitter.

“Saddened to learn of the passing of former Badger Jake Hescock. Taken from us too soon. Our thoughts are with his family and friends,” the post read.

Jake Hescock scores a touchdown USA TODAY Sports

Jake Hescock in the AAC Championship game vs. Memphis Getty Images

Hescock is a native of Pittsfield, Mass. He redshirted with the Badgers transferring to UCF. He graduated after the 2021 season, catching 21 passes throughout his career – six of them for touchdowns.