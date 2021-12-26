Jake Fromm’s wife supports Giants QB in starting debut

Jake Fromm’s biggest cheerleader isn’t missing his debut as an NFL starter.

Ahead of Sunday’s game against the Eagles, the wife of the Giants’ new quarterback, Caroline Ostman, posted a photo of herself on Instagram from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Caroline Ostman, the wife of Giants quarterback Jake Fromm, posts a photo from Philadelphia before the Eagles game on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. Instagram

“Giants, Giants, Giants,” Ostman captioned the clip on her Instagram Story.

In a separate post, Ostman — who married Fromm in July — called the second-year quarterback a “cutie.”

Caroline Ostman called husband Jake Fromm a “cutie” ahead of his starting debut for the Giants on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. Instagram

Fromm, a former fifth-round pick out of Georgia, was expected to get the start for the Giants this week with franchise quarterback Daniel Jones now shut down for the season due to a neck injury.

Earlier this week, Fromm, 23, spoke about his game-day preparation as he readied for his big debut.

Jake Fromm and wife Caroline Ostman Instagram

“I love my wife to death, but I do have to say there may be some advantages of being locked away in a hotel by yourself and studying your life away,” Fromm said. “No 1 a.m. nights because, as athletes, we do need our rest. But I definitely have spent a lot of time up here with [offensive assistant] Nick [Williams], and he’s the bomb at helping me learn everything. Daniel and Mike [Glennon], too, have been guys I’ve been leaning on heavily and learning from.”

Giants quarterback Jake Fromm on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. AP

Before Fromm, journeyman Mike Glennon had gotten the start for the Giants, resulting in three straight losses to the Dolphins, Chargers and Cowboys.

The Giants, who have since been eliminated from playoff contention, have two more games remaining this season. They will visit the Bears next week and will face the Washington Football Team at home in the Jan. 9, 2022, season finale.