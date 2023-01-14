Jaguars vs. Chargers pick, odds

Commercial content 21+.



The NFL playoffs kick off on Saturday and we should see an entertaining game in the nightcap between the Los Angeles Chargers and the surprising Jacksonville Jaguars.

Doug Pederson did a great job in his first year getting Jacksonville to the postseason. The Jaguars ended the season on a five-game winning streak and despite finishing just 9-8, will host this game because they won the AFC South.

The Chargers had won four straight before dropping a meaningless game in the finale to Denver. Although, perhaps head coach Brandon Staley didn’t know it was meaningless because he played his starters into the fourth quarter and receiver Mike Williams left with an injury. His status is uncertain for Saturday.

Jaguars vs. Rams prediction: Jaguars team total over 22.5 (-142, Caesars Sportsbook)



These two teams met in Week 3 with the Jaguars winning 38-10 in Los Angeles. While it’s tough to take much away from a game played in September, one stat that sticks out is Jacksonville out-rushed Los Angeles by 125 yards, 151-26. While the Chargers’ defense improved over the season, it allowed the second-most yards per game to running backs at 127.3. If Travis Etienne gets going early, it could be a long day for the Los Angeles defense.

This is a really close game on paper between two teams that finished the season strong. The play I like here is the Jaguars’ team total over 22.5 points. The Chargers’ defense has played better recently but their last three opponents before Week 18 were the Titans, Colts and Rams.

Trevor Lawrence and Co. are in a different class. Win or lose, look for Jacksonville to score at least 23 points.

