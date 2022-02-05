Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence greets Doug Pederson with ice cream

The new quarterback-head coach pairing in Jacksonville is off to a sweet start.

If Doug Pederson were photographed late out on the town, the location might be an ice cream shop.

Pederson, whose passion for the dessert is well-known, received a welcome-to-Jacksonville gift from his new quarterback. Trevor Lawrence ensured some Haagen-Dazs ice cream was awaiting Pederson for his introductory news conference Saturday.

Pederson, whom the Jaguars settled upon Thursday, has spoken often about his love for vanilla. In an interview with News4JAX Saturday, he declared he “just [wants] plain vanilla,” apparently not a flashy, look-at-me ice cream eater. He did admit to loading up on toppings instead.

Word had gotten to Lawrence, who hinted at his intentions a day earlier by posting a compilation of Pederson talking about the chilly dish.

“Heard a rumor Coach Pederson likes ice cream – Say less,” Lawrence tweeted. “I’ve got a little something for y’all tomorrow!”

It is very much possible the public love is performative, but the Jaguars will welcome any sign their No. 1 pick and his head coach are on the same page. Pederson maximized Carson Wentz and Nick Foles during the Eagles’ Super Bowl run in the 2017 season, and Jacksonville hopes he can do so again with a potentially more talented quarterback.

Doug Pederson Getty Images

Lawrence, who threw 12 touchdown and 17 interceptions, had a miserable rookie season that was overshadowed by the chaotic coaching situation. Urban Meyer found himself in scandal after scandal, most notably when he did not travel back to Florida with the team and then was pictured at a bar with a woman who is not his wife. A news report that he allegedly kicked his kicker was the final controversy.

The Jaguars hope Pederson can be more responsible and lead them to a better season than the 3-14 one they struggled through. And if Lawrence really likes his new coach, it would be a cherry on top.