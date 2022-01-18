Jaguars’ Lerentee McCray arrested after high-speed chase

Lerentee McCray was arrested after after leading police on a high-speed chase on Sunday. Lake County Sheriff’s Office

Lerentee McCray, a linebacker on the Jacksonville Jaguars, was arrested in Florida over the weekend following a high speed pursuit.

McCray was driving 88 miles per hour in a 50 mph zone on Sunday, according to Fruitland Park police documents obtained by TMZ.

When cops tried to pull him over, he reportedly flipped them off and sped off. He ultimately reached a speed of about 100 mph. Police said they abandoned pursuit because of the dangerous speed, but he was stopped about 15 minutes later by Tavares police.

“We are aware of the situation and are gathering more information,” the Jaguars said in a statement. “We have no further comment at this time.”

Dashcam footage of the pursuit shows him driving at high speeds in a white pickup truck.

Cops said McCray was “acting erratically” and “appeared to have an altered mental state” after being pulled over. He was transported to a local hospital to be evaluated.

During questioning at the hospital, McCray allegedly said that “he did not flick the officer off, and he was trying to motion for the officer to continue following him.”

He was booked on a second-degree felony charge of fleeing with disregard of safety to persons or property at 7:53 on Sunday morning and released 40 minutes later on $5,000 bond, per the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. A hearing is set for February.

Jags LB Lerentee McCray was arrested after a high speed pursuit in Florida over the weekend. Getty Images

Lerentee McCray shakes hands with Tom Brady Getty Images

McCray, 31, has been in the NFL since 2014. He has spent the last four seasons with the Jaguars, and is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

This season, he appeared in 12 games and recorded seven solo tackles.