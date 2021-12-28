Jaguars’ hunt to replace Urban Meyer begins with a lot of options

The Jaguars are casting a wide net as they hope to avoid another Urban Meyer disaster with their next head coach.

According to NFL Network, the Jaguars hope to interview:

Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn

Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich

Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles

Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus

The team also plans to interview former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson and former Lions head coach Jim Caldwell.

The Jaguars fired Meyer after a disappointing season, that included losses on the field combined with embarrassing stories such as his dalliance with a blonde woman who was not his wife in a Columbus bar after he was excused from the team flight back to Jacksonville, plus allegations that he kicked veteran kicker Josh Lambo at practice and belittled assistant coaches.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have at least seven coaches who they plan to interview for their head coaching job.

The only other coach to depart this season so far was Jon Gruden, who resigned from the Raiders after insensitive emails from him to former Washington Football Team president Bruce Allen were leaked to the New York Times and Wall Street Journal.

The Raiders (8-7) are still in the thick of the AFC playoff race with interim head coach Rich Bisaccia, and thus have not been as publicly active in the coaching market yet.

Urban Meyer was fired as Jaguars coach in December. Getty Images

NFL rules were changed this season to allow teams to start pursuing coordinators starting Tuesday, as opposed to having to wait till the regular season ended.