Jaguars fans planning ‘clown’ takeover to troll Shad Khan

Jaguars fans seem to be losing their patience when it comes to the team’s dysfunctional season.

After Jacksonville’s 50-10 blowout loss to the Patriots on Sunday, fans are reportedly planning a “clown party” to troll owner Shad Khan.

According to the Associated Press, fans attending the Jags’ season finale against the Colts on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field plan to wear clown costumes, red rubber noses, face paint and colorful wigs.

The motive behind the prank is to reportedly push Khan to fire general manager Trent Baalke, who’s been scrutinized for a number of decisions.

Just last week, NFL Network reported that Baalke would be retained in 2022 and would assist Khan in the team’s coaching search.

In response, hundreds of fans took to social media to change their profile avatars to a photo of a clown face sporting Khan’s signature mustache.

Fans have also been trolling the comments sections of the Jaguars’ social media accounts. The stadium takeover appears to be the next phase of the plan.

It’s been a miserable season for the 2-14 Jaguars, who’ve been at the center of numerous headlines detailing dysfunction within the organization.

Things reached a boiling point in Jacksonville when Khan announced the dismissal of former head coach Urban Meyer on Dec. 16 — following a string of negative reports, including allegations that he kicked veteran kicker Josh Lambo at practice and belittled assistant coaches.

Now the Jaguars are on the hunt to replace Meyer while offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell acts as interim head coach.

Per new NFL rules this season, teams were allowed to start pursuing coordinators starting last Tuesday, as opposed to having to wait until after the end of the regular season.

Some potential candidates have already started discussions with teams, including Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Last Friday, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich shut down questions about the open head coach job with the Jaguars. He called questions about the gig “disrespectful” to other teams Tampa Bay has in front of them still.

Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles’ name has also been thrown into the mix.