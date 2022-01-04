Jaguars fans may be arriving in clown cars this Sunday.

Jacksonville faithful have taken to social media to voice their displeasure with the team in a unique way: Some have changed their Twitter avatars to images of clowns with Shad Khan’s signature curly mustache.

On Sunday, they’ll take it a step further when they’ll arrive in Jacksonville in full clown get-up, according to The Associated Press.

That’s right: Some Jags fans are getting in full clown makeup, suits, shoes and honk-honk noses on Sunday to protest the team and their retaining of general manager Trent Baalke, with whom fans are very disappointed.

The 2021 Jaguars season has been no laughing matter: The team is heading toward a dreadful 2-15 finish, a similar finish to last year’s 2-14 debacle that ended with the No. 1 overall pick and Trevor Lawrence as the selection.

This year, there’s no Lawrence light at the end of the tunnel. Instead, the team is headed for another head coach hiring — their third coach in three years — but is reportedly retaining Baalke, a fact that has clearly peeved the fan base.

While Baalke has some success in the league as a GM, his hiring came after the hiring of now-fired coach Urban Meyer, seemingly indicating that Baalke was Meyer’s selection at GM. With Meyer gone, there’s no more meatshield for Baalke and his decisions.

Fans have been flooding the team’s Twitter account, urging the Jaguars to make a change at GM.

Needless to say, it was something of a clown show for Jacksonville in 2021. It seems that may be true for at least one day in 2022, as well.