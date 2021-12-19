Jaguars fan rushes field in the middle of James Robinson’s TD run against Texans

Florida man is at it again.

During the Jaguars’ Sunday clash against the Texans, a fan rushed out onto the field during a James Robinson touchdown run in the second quarter. Apparently, the officials were unaware of him running into the end zone as the play was allowed to continue with the onlooker getting an up close view of the score.

It wasn’t like the fan was off to the sideline, either. He was standing clear in the end zone, and even began to cheer on Jacksonville as Robinson rushed in for the score.

That fan likely wasn’t the only one happy to see Robinson hitting paydirt. After the past two weeks of drama involving his usage by former coach Urban Meyer, Robinson found the endzone for the first time since Week 11, when he scored a rushing touchdown in a 30-10 loss to the 49ers.

Robinson had previously been held out for much of the team’s Week 14 loss to the Titans after he lost a fumble, only receiving playing time again after quarterback Trevor Lawrence lobbied to have him back in the game. This is Darrell Bevell’s first game as interim head coach since Meyer was fired by Jacksonville.

According to Pro Football Reference, Robinson hasn’t reached double-digit fantasy points since Nov. 14.

The Jaguars find themselves in a heated battle with the Texans for the cellar in the AFC South, and superior positioning for a top-three draft pick. Both teams are tied at 2-11, but the Texans sit one spot ahead in the division due to a head-to-head win in Week 1.

The score by Robinson brought the Jaguars to within a score of the Texans, moving it up to 14-10 with 12:09 left in the first half.