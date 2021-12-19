Jaguars fan runs into end zone as team scores touchdown: video

The post-Urban Meyer era is off to an interesting start in Jacksonville.

At least one Jaguars fan couldn’t control their excitement during Sunday’s game, running into the end zone as the team scored its first touchdown since Meyer was fired early Thursday morning after weeks of turmoil.

James Robinson, the running back who had been puzzlingly benched under Meyer, scored a rushing touchdown 2:51 into the second quarter as the fan jumped up and down on the far side of the end zone.

Had the Jaguars opted to throw, the fan likely would have directly interfered with the play as they were in the end zone right when the ball was snapped. The fan was tackled by security.

James Robinson scores a touchdown for the Jaguars on Dec. 19, 2021. Getty Images

The Jaguars trailed the Texans at halftime, 20-10.